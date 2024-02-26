For many people, the ability to last longer during sex is a desirable goal that enhances pleasure and intimacy.

In this guide, we’ll discuss six tips to help both men and women improve their sexual stamina and prolong the pleasure of intimate moments.

1. Practice Mindfulness and Relaxation Techniques

Mindfulness techniques, such as deep breathing exercises and meditation can help calm the mind and reduce anxiety during sex.

By focusing on the present moment and letting go of worries, you can achieve a state of relaxation that promotes sexual stamina.

2. Engage in Regular Exercise

Regular physical activity not only improves overall health but also enhances your sexual stamina.

Are you aware cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and yoga can boost endurance? Yes, they can also increase blood flow to the pelvic region, and improve control over arousal and ejaculation.

3. Kegel Exercises

Aren’t Kegel exercises just for women, you ask? No, they can also benefit men by strengthening the pelvic floor muscles responsible for ejaculatory control.

This is an exercise that involves the repeated contracting and relaxing of the muscles that form part of the pelvic floor. Kegel exercises can help men achieve better control over their orgasms and prolong sexual encounters.

4. Explore Different Positions

Exploring different sexual positions can help you find what works best for you and your partner in terms of prolonging sexual pleasure.

I doubt you’re going against any of the scriptures if you try something new. Explore beyond missionary. But if you choose not to, you’re probably going against ‘scripture’ that preaches about a couple’s satisfaction in bed.

5. Communicate with your partner

Open and honest communication with your partner is necessary for improving sexual stamina. How often do you get feedback? Oh, it does exist here too, not only when you make inquiries from network providers.

Discussing preferences, desires, and concerns can help you and your partner feel more comfortable in exploring different positions to prolong sexual pleasure together.

6. Prioritize Foreplay

If you’re the type that goes straight to the point in talks, you need to explore another habit here. Engaging in extended periods of foreplay can help build arousal gradually and delay the onset of orgasm.

Focusing on pleasurable activities such as kissing, caressing, and oral sex can heighten excitement and prolong the overall sexual experience.

Lasting longer during sex is something that requires patience and practice. By applying these tips, you can control arousal and prolong sexual pleasure.

Also, remember that the key to lasting long in bed lies in understanding your body and that of your partner.