5 things you can do to protect your kidney

Kidneys are very important to the body as they filter excess water, waste products, and other impurities from your blood. This is expelled through urine.

Kidneys are also responsible for activating vitamin D in your body which helps your body absorb calcium for bone building and muscle function regulation.

Kidneys also regulate potassium levels and pH salt in the body. They produce hormones that regulate and control the production of red blood cells

Protecting your kidney is important to your general health and well-being. By protecting your kidney, your body will function properly.

Here are some things you can do to protect your kidney.

1. Regular exercise

Exercise is a good way to protect your kidney. It reduces your blood pressure and reduces the risk of chronic kidney disease which are important to prevent your kidney from damage.

Dancing, running, and walking are great exercise tips for your health. You don’t have to run marathons to exercise. Have fun by doing any activity you enjoy that keeps you busy. It will be easier to stick to such an activity than to do what you don’t enjoy.

2. Drink water

Regular water intake is healthy for your kidneys. Drinking eight glasses of water a day is a good goal because it helps you to stay hydrated.

Water clears toxins and sodium from your kidney and helps reduce the risk of chronic kidney disease.

When planning your daily water intake, factors like overall health, climate, and lifestyle should be considered.

3. Blood sugar regulation

People with a condition that causes high blood sugar or diabetes may develop kidney damage.





This is so because when the cells in your body can’t use the sugar(glucose) in your blood, your kidneys are then forced to work extra hard to filter your blood which can lead to kidney damage.

Controlling or regulating your blood sugar helps reduce the risk of kidney damage.

4. Eat healthily and monitor weight

Focus on eating naturally low sodium fresh food such as vegetables, whole grains, fish, and so on. A healthy diet that is low in sodium and other kidney-damaging-related foods can help reduce the risk of kidney damage.

People who are overweight are at risk for several health conditions that can damage the kidney. Monitoring your weight would reduce the risk for several health conditions which can eventually lead to kidney damage.

5. Have regular kidney function test

If you have a high risk of developing kidney damage or kidney disease, it will be good to have regular kidney function tests. A regular kidney test helps you to know your kidney’s health.

The following people may benefit from kidney function test:

People who have a family history of high blood pressure. People who are 60years and above. People who are overweight(obese). People who believe they may have kidney damage.

Regular kidney test helps to slow or prevent any damage that can occur in the future.

Kidneys are an important part of the body system. The function of the kidney cannot be overlooked as it is very essential to the body. To keep your general well-being in check, do these five things mentioned above to protect your kidney.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE