It’s high time to start being deliberate about our environment and what we eat and inhale daily. That little sand portion in your compound or environment can be useful in nurturing flowers. Flowers are beneficial in the following ways:
- Flowers brighten and beautify the environment with their range of colours. Planting flowers has a positive impact on the physical well-being of gardeners. It improves the flexibility of the muscle and helps to burn calories.
- Flowers remove pollutants from the air. Instead of spending so much on air purifiers and diffusers, flowers are a natural way to purify the air around your home. Flower plants take in Carbon Dioxide and release oxygen during photosynthesis. More so, flowerbeds retain soil, evading erosion and flooding. These are natural ways to maintain fresh air and a more balanced earth around your home.
- Working around the soil exposes the human body to beneficial bacteria and microbes. Through this, the body’s immune system is built and creates antibodies.
- The beautiful colours and enchanting smell of flowers improve cognitive and emotional well-being. Waking up to the sight of beautiful colours and blossoming flowers improves one’s mood and appreciation for nature and life. If you want to be more thankful or have a brightened mood when in your home, flowers are a good source of inspiration to look out for when you are laid back and relaxed.
- Flowers attract pollinators like butterflies, bees and moths, which are crucial to our survival. Insects are also beneficial to our human existence. According to the Federation of Wild Life, insects pollinate our crops and wild plants, providing one-third of our food and allowing wild plants to reproduce and produce the berries, fruits, seeds, and other plant foods that form the base of the natural food web. You just might be saving humanity from hunger by planting flowers.
