Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare Saturday visited the  Chief Obafemi  Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, in continuation of his tour of sporting facilities and visit to team Nigeria athletes preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, vowing to remove all illegal structures at the complex.

Worried by the deplorable state of the facilities, the Minister vowed that all illegal structures at the stadium will be taken off just as was done with the Surulere  National Stadium,  Lagos and Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He appealed to private investors in the country to take advantage of the public-private partnership of the government by turning most of the hostels into hotels to generate revenue for the government and the investors.  

“The non-functional hostel is  a source  of worry we  plan to clear these illegal structures and turn the hostels into hotels.”

Earlier during his tour, the minister visited two Olympic-bound Athletes Lawal Rufiyat Folashade and Liadi Taiwo, admonishing them to do their best by putting up a befitting performance at the games.

The athletes expressed appreciation to the Minister  for the cash incentive which they said would be a big morale booster to their preparation.

