Food embargo: Onitsha industrialist praises AUFCDN for calling off strike

An Onitsha based Industrialist, Chief Alex Chukwura, has praised the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria (AUFCDN), for calling off its nationwide strike.

He said the action shows Nigeria remained one of the most understandable and united countries in the World.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that the Northern traders had blocked food supply to the south to demand the payment of N4.75 billion compensation for lives of members and properties lost during the Shasha market clashes between the Yorubas and Hausa traders in Akinyele local government area of Oyo State, the EndSars protest, dismantling of all roadblocks on federal highways, stoping of multiple taxation and intimidation from security officials on the highway across the country.

Chief Chukwura, who gave the commendation while speaking to some selected journalists, on the state of the nation, in Awada, near Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State, on Saturday, said the suspension of the strike was a win situation for Nigerians, especially the poor.

“Nigeria is one, and I want to use this opportunity speaking to the press to thank the AUFCDN for reconsidering its position and agreed to call off its strike after a positive meeting with the federal government.

“I can boldly tell you that food items like onions, cows and tomatoes mostly, have returned to their normal prices in Onitsha and its environs.

“So, it is not who has won, but it is Nigeria that has defeated those who doesn’t want the progress of this present administration of President Mohammadu Buhari.”

Chukwura, a Chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), expressed happiness over the ongoing construction of the second Niger Bridge, the ongoing construction and rehabilitation of Enugu-Onitsha expressway and other projects in the South East, noting that the bridge alone, when completed, would not only boost the economic activities of the South- East and South-South but the entire country.

“Though I am an APGA and strong support for Soludo 2021 Anambra governorship election, but I have no choice but to praise President Mohammadu Buhari for his determination in the implementation of other federal government projects in Anambra and other states in the region, he stated.”

He urged the federal government to commence negotiation, if the need arises, to avoid the ugly incident again.

On the November 6, 2021, gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Chukwura, appeal to Ndi-Anambra irrespective of political affiliation, to support the candidacy of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, of the APGA, to continue from the good work of governor Willie Obiano, after his tenure elapses, on March 17, 2022.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Food embargo

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…Food embargo