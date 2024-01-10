Taraba coordinator, Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES), Mr Hananiah Albert, on Wednesday, said, 40,000 indigenes of Taraba state are to benefit from the federal government livestock initiative.

He also announced that 1.43 million Nigerians are to benefit from the program, while 30 per cent of beneficiaries are targeted to be women

Albert disclosed this during the inauguration of the Taraba State Steering Committee (SSC), and the State Technical Committee (STC) of L-PRES in Jalingo.

According to the coordinator, the idea was to support livestock farmers and sector operators with extension services, animal health services, and investments in infrastructure, such as the construction and rehabilitation of livestock markets, abattoirs, and slaughter slabs.

He expressed that the initiative will facilitate the provision of manual and motorized boreholes, installation of weigh bridges and loading ramps in livestock markets, and the establishment of an Artificial Insemination (AI) Centre, among other measures.

Meanwhile, Dr Agbu Kefas, Taraba state governor pledged the state government support for the committees to ensure a successful implementation of the project.

Gov. Kefas who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Aminu Alkali, expressed that the initiative was a significant step towards fortifying the livestock sector and uplifting communities across Taraba state.

Also, Professor Nicholas Namessan the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, expressed optimism that the project’s potential would help enhance the livelihoods in both secondary and pastoral communities.

The commissioner noted that the strategic injections of inputs and support services, championed by the World Bank, are expected to drive positive change in the state’s livestock sector.

