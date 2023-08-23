Taking care of your face and body is necessary for the health of your skin. However, Your daily habits play an important role in how your skin turns out to be. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help delay natural ageing and prevent skin problems.

Here are some daily habits that are detrimental to the skin

Inadequate water intake

Without water, your skin can’t function at its best. If your skin doesn’t get enough water, it will become dry, tight, flaky, and even more prone to ageing. Drinking a minimum of 6 or more glasses of water helps flush out toxins from your body and helps your skin to pop and look more hydrated. Adding certain fruits like cucumber, lemon, and cinnamon gives you more nutrients for healthier skin.

Direct Sunlight Exposure

The skin uses sunlight to help manufacture vitamin D, which is important for normal bone formation. But there’s a downside; sunlight can cause major damage to the skin. The outer layer of the skin has cells that contain the pigment melanin. Melanin protects the skin from the sun’s ultraviolet rays. These can burn the skin and reduce its elasticity, leading to premature ageing.

To reduce the adverse effect of direct sunlight exposure, Limit time in the sun when you have nothing to do outside; wear clothing to cover skin exposed to the sun, such as long-sleeved shirts, pants, sunglasses, and broad-brimmed hats; Use broad-spectrum sunscreens with SPF values of 15 or higher regularly; reapply sunscreen at least every two hours, and more often if you’re sweating or jumping in and out of the water; and Eat a healthy diet.

3. Stress

Stress can have a large impact on how our skin ages. Stress hormones break down the elastin in the skin and interfere with rejuvenation, speeding up the ageing process and causing more fine lines and wrinkles.

Your glands produce more oil when under stress, which can cause acne to worsen in people who are prone to outbreaks. Finding ways to cope with and minimise avoidable stress can help you better manage it.

4. Inadequate cleansing and washing of the face/skin

Find your skin type. Is your skin oily, dry, normal, combination, or sensitive? Do you have a skin condition? Using products that suit your skin’s needs will help it look and feel its best. Then gently wash and cleanse your face when you wake up; this removes the dirt and bacteria that settle on your face while sleeping. Before bed, you want to remove makeup and grime, such as smog, smoke, or dirt, which may have landed on your skin.





Finish by rinsing off the cleanser and gently patting your face dry with a clean towel.

