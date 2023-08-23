A political group under the aegis of The Progressives Ambassadors for APC Project has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to appoint a former presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Nicolas Felix, as Minister of Youth to give youths in the country a sense of belonging.

Dr. Nicholas Felix, an indigene of Edo State, was the youngest presidential aspirant under the platform of the APC during the party’s 2022 presidential primary election.

The appeal by the group followed the redeployment of Hon. Abubakar Momoh from the Ministry of Youth to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

Speaking with newsmen in Lafia on Wednesday, the Leader of the group, Ikechukwu Norbert, emphasized the importance of selecting a young, capable, and vibrant individual to replace Hon. Abubakar Momoh in the Ministry of Youth.

The group believes that Dr. Felix, a 42-year-old youth advocate, mentor, successful businessperson and pastor, possesses the qualities necessary to represent the interests of the Nigerian youths effectively.

In expressing their gratitude to President Tinubu for his leadership roles, the group acknowledged his commitment to fulfilling his promise of including women and youths in his cabinet and commended the President for his effort in ensuring that women comprise more than 25 percent of the ministerial appointments.

However, the group noted that the youth representation under his administration was currently less than 10 percent and appealed for more significant involvement of young individuals in decision-making roles.

“We want to congratulate Hon. Abubakar Momoh on his appointment by His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are also aware that the President has redeployed him from the Ministry of Youth to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

“We passionately and joyfully recommend Dr. Nicholas Felix, the Deputy National Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and the 2023 youngest APC Presidential Aspirant, to be appointed as the new Minister of Youth,” he added.

Nigerian Tribune observed that The Progressives Ambassadors for APC Project’s youth-based support group’s objectives are to monitor projects, offer advisory services, and ensure the enforcement of party policies and programmes.