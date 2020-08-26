30-year-old woman in court for alleged assault, intimidation

Police on Wednesday docked a 30-year-old woman, Uju Erondu, in a Lugbe Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly beating another woman inside her compound.

Erondu, who resides in Lugbe Zone 5, Airport Road Abuja, is charged with criminal force, assault and criminal intimidation.

The prosecutor, Francis Gabriel, told the court that the matter was reported on Aug. 15, at the Lugbe Police Station, Abuja, by one Helen Ugwu, of Lugbe Zone 5 Abuja.

Gabriel said that Erondu and the complainant had a misunderstanding, but at 11 a.m. Erondu went to the complainant’s house and knocked at her gate.

He alleged that when the complainant approached the gate to find out who was knocking, the defendant pounced on her.

He further alleged that in the process, Erondu pushed the complainant down and threatened to kill her.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, Erondu could not give a satisfactory account of her actions, while the offence contravened the provision of Sections 263, 264 and 396 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, admitted Erondu on bail in the sum of N50, 000, with a surety in like sum and adjourned the matter until Sept. 22 for hearing.

(NAN)

