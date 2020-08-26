Buhari swears in 12 new permanent secretaries 

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in 12 newly appointed permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

President Buhari performed the ceremony on Wednesday morning shortly before he began to preside over the day’s virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The appointment of the new permanent secretaries was made known in June in a statement issued by the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

They include Belgore Shuaib Mohammad Lomido (Kwara); Akinlade Oluwatoyin (Kogi); Ekpa Anthonia Akpabio (Cross River); Alkali Bashir Nura (Kano); Ardo Babayo Kumo, (Gombe) and Anyanwutaku Adaora lfeoma, (Anambra).

Others are Udoh Moniloja Omokunmi (Oyo); Hussaini Babangida (Jigawa); Mohammed Aliyu Ganda (Sokoto); Mahmuda Mamman (Yobe); Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka (Abia) and Tarfa Yerima Peter (Adamawa).

Buhari also swore in commissioners for Federal Civil Service Commission, Idahagbon Henry and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Usman Hassan.

Ministers physically present at the virtual council meeting are Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, Water Resources, Sulieman Adamu.

Also present is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rted).

