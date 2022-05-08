22 Nigerians bag ECOWAS youth ambassador awards to promote peace, youth development

In a bid to promote peace and development of youths, the West Africa Youths Council (WAYC) has awarded 22 Nigerians with the ECOWAS youths ambassadors award.

At an event in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Saturday, the 22 Nigerians were declared distinguished ECOWAS youth ambassadors shortly after receiving the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity by the council.

The awardees include notable Nigerians from different walks of life such as professionals, entrepreneurs, politicians, philanthropists and artisans.

Making the presentations, WAYC president, Ambassador (Dr) Oluwaseun Williams, noted that the event is organised to celebrate selected Nigerians who have in any way helped in contributing to the development of youths in Nigeria.

Dr Williams added that the event was also aimed at reducing insecurity in the country and as well promote peace among youths and other Nigerians.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Also speaking, Southwest Coordinator WAYC, Dr Akande Kazeem, explained that the group selected the recipients based on their contributions to youth development in the country having conducted a background check on the awardees.

He added that empowerment of youths and skill acquisition should be encouraged for the future of the youths, adding that parents should look after their children in other to reduce menace in the society.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, one of the awardees, Hon Kunle Kareem appreciated the organisers for the recognition while urging the state government to give more support to the security agencies by organising training to improve the security of the state.

Also speaking another recipient of the award and Ogun Regional Head of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Dr Ademola Adewumi, noted that the award will challenge him to do more in terms of youths development.

He said: “When I was informed about my nomination for this award, I was glad that I will give support to the youth in West Africa. It is a challenge for me to take my leadership more seriously.”