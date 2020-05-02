22 COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos

About twenty-two COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Lagos State.

The release was announced by the Lagos State Ministry of Health via Twitter on Saturday.

The patients including eight males and 14 males were discharged from the isolation facilities at Yaba, Lagos University Teaching Hospital and Lekki.

The tweet also noted that the patients tested negative for the virus twice before their reunion with the society.

The tweet reads: “22 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 8 females & 14 male.s, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, @LUTHofficial & Lekki to reunite with the society

“The patients; 19 from @LUTHofficial, 2 from IDH, Yaba & 1 from our Isolation Centre at Lekki have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19 With this, number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 247.”

