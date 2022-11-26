22 APC Governors, party national chairman storm Lagos for Tinubu-Shettima presidential rally

Twenty-two state governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, and other chieftains of the party, on Saturday, stormed the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos state, to campaign for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, in his address, declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is the right candidate to take Nigeria to the promised land.

Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu, stands taller among those in the race for the topmost seat in the country.

The governor, who acknowledged his colleagues, including Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Nasir El- Rufai (Kaduna), Abdulrahman Abdulrasak (Kwara), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), among others who were at the gathering, described the APC presidential candidate as the architect of what is being enjoyed in Lagos today.

He expressed hope that comes 2023, Asiwaju Tinubu would replicate in the whole federation the transformation he had brought about in Lagos, if voted into office.

He said: “Thank you Asiwaju for giving us this platform we are building on. He is the right man for the job in all aspects.

He is a man with all it takes to take Nigeria to the Promised Land.”

Chairman of APC Governors Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, said the entire 22 governors of the party are solidly behind Asiwaju Tinubu.

He urged Lagosians and the electorate to vote massively for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket.

He said, “All the 22 APC governors are solidly behind Tinubu because they believe strongly in his capacity to turn things around.

There is no other presidential candidate who can stand near Tinubu in terms of capacity and intelligence.”

APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said Tinubu is Nigeria’s President in waiting.

He said, “We have come today to witness this rally. You brothers and sisters in Lagos state have spoken and spoken very loudly.

You have shown your support for the party’s candidate.

The party has chosen who the candidate should be and as far as we are concerned l, Nigerians have spoken and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is Nigeria’s president in come 2023.”





The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said, “This is not the real campaign, we are here to showcase ourselves and you can see everybody is BATified.

“Tinubu is the greatest politician in modern-day democracy. I want you all to tell the people that Tinubu stands tall among other presidential candidates.

Tinubu is the man of the moment who has invested so much in Nigeria’s democracy in the last 30 years.”

Expressing his gratitude, APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu assured Nigerians of continued progressive government.

He said, “This is broom revolution. I don’t think anything is missing here today. I promise that we will continue a progressive government for the country. The youth will not be forgotten. We will do our best. This is the starting point for Nigerians.

I am indeed grateful to God for giving us today.

I want you to teach Atiku a moral lesson at the poll with your votes.

Atiku Abubakar has been running since 1999. He ran on the platform of the PDP and ACN. He is an ingrate. Please tell him to quit. I urge you all to whip him with your PVCs.

The PDP was in power for 16 years, they never completed the Lagos-Badagry road, and Eastwest road and they never fixed electricity.

You have seen all our governors here today. We will never miss anyone of them. We will form a progressive government with all of them in 2023.

They have spoken that Tinubu is their choice. So I urge you all to get your PVCs and vote for me. God will guide you. God will give you your heart desires.

You have seen the success of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat. Are you going to vote for them? For the progress of Lagos state, will you vote for them?”

The APC’s presidential campaign director-general, Governor Simeon Lalong, noted that Tinubu is the Jagaban of Nigeria.

His words: “I am overwhelmed by the crowd I met here today and I don’t know if you see what I saw. I saw fish jumping out of the water to celebrate Asiwaju.

Asiwaju is a winner already. He is the best man for the job that is why everywhere you go, you will see people saying Jagaban.

Don’t be deceived by some candidates who would give wrong statistics and wrong figures. With Tinubu, Nigeria would have cause to rejoice.”

