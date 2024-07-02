Over 160 staff of Taraba State College of Agriculture, Science and Technology Jalingo, who were employed in 2022, have urged Governor Agbu Kefas to commence payment of their salaries.

The college staff, who spoke on grounds of anonymity, appealed that 21 months after they were employed and assigned to different departments of the school, they are yet to receive a salary.

“We want to let our father, Governor Agbu Kefas know that since 2022 that we were employed as staff of Taraba State College of Agriculture, Science and Technology Jalingo, we have not received any salary. We are appealing that Kefas as a father and a man of God who has shown love for the civil savants, introducing ideas that would redefine the civil service of Taraba for the better, should please commence our payment to ease our suffering.

“We are not protesting. We are only crying to the governor to consider us.

“We want to believe that the governor who has so much passion in Education and has demonstrated a keen interest in developing the education sector of Taraba which the College of Agriculture, Science and Technology is inclusive, is not aware of what is happening to us. He is an action governor who is working round the clock to ensure Taraba is great, so, we believe that he has not been properly briefed about our case and suffering.

“Just as Kefas is passionate about education, we want to inform His. Excellency that we are committed to delivering the desired quality services and ensuring that his name is written in gold.

“We want to let our governor know that after one year of our employment without salaries, we made a series of efforts to the relevant authorities to ensure the commencement of our salaries but all proved abortive.

“Many of us who have family members that are depending solely on us, working for close to two years without salary as well as the present hardship in Nigeria, the situation is becoming overwhelming to bear. We want the working governor to come to our rescue,” the college staff lament.

When contacted, Mr Tino Paul Maigida, the Head of the civil service in Taraba state, said Governor Kefas is going to look into the matter soon.

“The Governor asked me to see him with their memo when he comes back,” the Head of Civil Service said.

