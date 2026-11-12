2027: Setback for NDC as another chieftain dumps party

The crisis rocking the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has deepened following the resignation of its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Abdulmumin Abdulsalami.

Abdulsalami resigned from the party with immediate effect, citing alleged injustice and the overbearing influence of a few powerful members within its ranks.

He communicated his decision in a letter addressed to the National Chairman, Moses Cleopas, through his former ward chairman in Kogi.

His resignation came barely hours after Yunusa Tanko, political adviser to Peter Obi and former National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, reportedly left the NDC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In his resignation letter, Abdulsalami said he could no longer tolerate the way some influential members of the party had been treating him.

He also announced his withdrawal from all political and technical responsibilities he had been undertaking for the party’s national leadership.

“With a deep sense of gratitude to Almighty Allah, I hereby notify the national and sub-national organs of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, through my former ward chairman, of my resignation from the party,” he wrote.

The former deputy publicity secretary said he was among the founding members of the NDC, having contributed to its formation and early political activities.

He, however, alleged that his efforts to build the party had repeatedly clashed with the interests of some powerful officials whom he accused of taking control of its affairs.

Abdulsalami did not identify the officials he accused or provide specific incidents to substantiate his allegations in the resignation letter.