Delta named best U.S. airline by Forbes Travel Guide for third year

FOR the third consecutive year, Forbes Travel Guide has named Delta the best U.S. airline in its annual Verified Air Travel Awards.
The recognition was announced as part of Forbes Travel Guide’s 2026 Verified Air Travel Awards.
Industry stakeholders are of the view, that the honour reflects Delta’s premium service, high levels of customer satisfaction and industry-leading on-time arrivals.
In addition to the overall airline award, Delta received five other honours in the 2026 awards, recognising its performance across different aspects of the passenger experience.
These include Best U.S. First Class for Delta First on the Airbus A321neo; Best U.S. Business Class for Delta One; Best U.S. Airline Lounge for its Delta One Lounge at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport; Best Loyalty Programme for SkyMiles and Best Airline App for the Fly Delta mobile application.
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The recognition for Delta One highlights the airline’s investment in its premium cabin experience, which features lie-flat seating, Missoni amenity kits with Grown Alchemist skincare products, and an enhanced wine programme featuring selections from Napa Valley and other international destinations.
Its Delta One Lounge at JFK Airport was also recognised for its extensive facilities, including premium dining, relaxation pods, shower suites and dedicated spaces designed to enhance the airport experience for premium passengers.
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