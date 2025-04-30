For female entrepreneurs, giving up is a temptation, impact a stronger motivation—Cecelia Adenusi

Cecilia Adenusi, a certified IT professional, tech entrepreneur and STEM Educator is the co-founder and CEO of Hsprojects Technologies Ltd and Founder of Kids Tech Empowerment Foundation where school children are introduced to early mentorship and training in STEM related subjects. In this interview with ADEOLA OJO, she speaks on her love for computers, life as a female entrepreneur, STEM mentorship for school children, challenges and other issues.

You are into tech, what inspired you into this field?

I have always been curious about how things work since I was in Primary 3 when I first set my eyes on a desktop computer in my primary school All we do with the Lord Lugard computer was to play games and I always wonder whether the machine is just for games, I can remember the colour of the monitor, it is white and I always thought it should do more than games. What started as curiosity evolved into a passion for using technology to solve real-world problems and also learn that the systems drive our digital world. The dynamic nature of tech, its power to disrupt and transform, as well as the opportunity to innovate constantly inspired me to dive in fully. My curiosity fuelled my passion and I worked towards it by getting the required training; I have OND and HND certificate in Computer Science from The Polytechnic Ibadan before heading to LAUTECH for conversion of my HND to Bsc. Thereafter, I moved to FUNAAB for my Master’s in AI and I currently run a PhD in Artificial Intelligence. Also, I have continued my learning through certifications in MCP, data analysis, Machine Learning and Deep learning, artificial intelligence and business Analysis. I’m currently a certified IT professional, tech entrepreneur and STEM Educator.

Is it true that women have issues with STEM subjects and profession?

I will say not really; not inherently. The issue isn’t ability but access, encouragement and representation. Many girls grow up without role models in STEM or are subtly discouraged from pursuing technical careers. When those barriers are addressed, women thrive just as well in STEM. The challenge has been the perspective of who is teaching or who is mentoring you. STEM can be a bit difficult if you don’t have good teachers or good role model and you are trying to navigate the STEM world all by yourself. That’s one of the things I am passionate about, I have some secondary school students that I train and I actually put it on myself to take my office laptops to these schools because it becomes easier for practice when facilities are available but when there is no access, it becomes difficult.

You empower young people with training, what is the vision behind this?

The vision is simple but powerful; to prepare young people, especially girls for the future. I believe that digital literacy and tech skills can break cycles of poverty, increase innovation and create job opportunities. It’s about equipping the next generation to not only use technology, but to create it. The simple vision behind it is to expose them early for them to discover their passion at an early age so that they can choose the right courses in school, get to develop themselves to become creators and innovators.

Will you say life as a female entrepreneur is easy?

No, it’s not easy, but it is rewarding. You constantly have to prove yourself, sometimes more than your male counterparts because people look down on you, especially when you are starting out, even women don’t give support because the company’s name doesn’t ring a bell. There are societal expectations, funding gaps and balancing family and business. But the journey is worthwhile because each challenge shapes your resilience and vision. It is not actually easy to be a female entrepreneur, but so far so good, God has been faithful; God has opened doors and it’s rewarding.

What challenges do female entrepreneurs face?

Number one that is so obvious is access to funds; they use to say in business that it is idea you need first and not fund, but to be able to build the idea, fund is needed. We have lack of mentorship, gender bias, limited representation in leadership roles and balancing work with domestic responsibilities, these are some of the key challenges. There’s also the emotional pressure to succeed so others after you can believe it’s possible.

Have you ever thought of giving up?

Yes, capital yes. I have constantly held the thought and asked myself, what have I gotten myself into because every day, I wake up with thoughts of how will the company work and issues of funds for marketing and other things that will move the company forward. There have been moments of frustration and burnout. But then I remember why I started, which is to make a difference and open doors for others. Giving up is a temptation, but impact is a stronger motivation.

Do you think there’s a restriction on women in the professional circle?

Yes, in many ways. While progress has been made, there are still glass ceilings, especially in male-dominated industries. From being underestimated in meetings to being overlooked for leadership roles, restrictions exist but they are not insurmountable.

How easy is it to be a female professional in a world where there are traditional gender roles?

It requires strength, confidence, and support systems. Traditional gender roles often expect women to prioritise home over career and breaking that mold comes with criticism. But it’s changing as more women rise and reshape what is considered ‘normal.’

What are your thoughts about women in politics and leadership?

We need more women in leadership, women bring unique perspectives, empathy and collaborative skills that are crucial for inclusive governance and leadership. A balanced leadership landscape is not just fair; it is effective.

What are your thoughts on women having streams of income?

It’s essential. Financial independence gives women power over their choices, security for their families, and a platform to support others. Having multiple streams of income is a smart strategy, especially in uncertain economies.

Do you agree with the assertion that religion and culture aid violation of women rights?

Sadly, yes, in many cases. While religion and culture can be beautiful frameworks for values and community, they’ve also been misused to justify inequality and control. We must reinterpret them in ways that uplift, not suppress, women.

