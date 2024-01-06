If you’re a regular reader of my column you will notice that my financial prediction or outlook for 2023 is not far away from this new year; hence my reason for retaining the same headline. This shows that nothing has changed significantly in this country and globally. The key issues that shaped the financial world in 2023 persist; inflation and central bank policies, post-pandemic economic adjustment, technological disruption and innovation, etc.

Amidst these, financial experts paint a picture of looming turbulence in the economic sphere, foretelling a gradual decline in inflation, hinting at a return to a more stable economy across the world by the year’s end.

Amidst this depiction of financial forecasts, a fascinating cadre of spiritual leaders steps forth, beckoning to a different chorus of fate.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, affectionately known as Daddy GO, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, forewarns of a tempestuous path ahead in 2024. His words resonate with foreboding, hinting at the revelation of long-held secrets that will emerge, causing ripples across the fabric of Nigerian society. He said and I quote “In 2024, things will get worse before it gets better. The wind is blowing, pray to God to allow the wind to blow you good. “Some serious secrets would come into the open in Nigeria”

Bishop Oyedepo also adds his voice, proclaiming 2024 as a year of liberation and divine favor. In the midst of economic upheaval, a promise of emancipation from bondage and an ascent into the realms of fortune awaits those who stand steadfast in faith. As quoted “2024 will be a year of release from every form of servitude and slavery, adding that God will bring His people into the realm of fortune they have been longing for all their lives at the Church’s crossover night at Canaanland in Ogun.

For me, the echoes from ancient times resonate through these turbulent prophecies. The tale of Joseph and the famine in Egypt, from the Book of Genesis in the Bible, resonates with today’s uncertain times due to its themes of foresight, preparation, and resilience in the face of adversity. In the story, Joseph interprets Pharaoh’s dreams about a coming famine and advises storing food during years of plenty. When the famine strikes, Egypt is prepared, and Joseph’s wisdom saves countless lives, highlighting the importance of planning, foresight, and efficient management during crises.

The wisdom of preparing during this period for the inevitable lean years ahead resonates deeply. Much like Egypt, the Women, Wealth, and Wills community heeds this ancestral wisdom. We are embarking on a year-long savings challenge, a collective endeavor to fortify our financial pockets against the looming storms.

In these tumultuous times, a clarion call rings out – a call for discipline and foresight. The counsel of history reverberates, advocating for the establishment of emergency reserves through the act of savings. These reserves will stand as barricades against reckless spending, a testament to the wisdom gleaned from the story of Joseph in Egypt.

As a guiding light amidst this period of uncertainty, I implore you to embrace the discipline of savings, a key to unlocking resilience against the whims of fate. Join hands in this collective endeavor to secure yourself and your family against the unknown. For within the act of savings lies the path to safeguarding your future against the impending year.

My mantra last year was “Save to Save your life” and this remains so.

May the dawn of this new year bring you and your family boundless joy and prosperity.

