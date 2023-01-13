2023: Traders, artisans in Ikorodu pledge support for Jandor

Artisans and traders in Ikorodu Local government area of Lagos State on Thursday pledged their support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran (Jandor), urging him not to renege on the promises he made to them.

They gave the pledge when Jandor and his running mate, Ms. Funke Akindele, visited them in their various constituencies and assured them he would do his best to improve their businesses and standard of living as he noted that most businesses were collapsing due to lack of support from the government in power.

Some of the communities he visited are, Imota, Agbede, Mechanic Village, Aleke, Layiode, Elepe, Igbogbo, Lejina and others, with the complaints of residents of the communities much similar, ranging from lack of good road, public school, lack of markets, clinics and other social infrastructure.

The traders and residents of the communities said they were impressed with the visit of Jandor and Funke Akindele his running mate, as, according to them, no politician of note had ever visited them, saying they don’t even know the councilor representing their constituencies.

The PDP candidate, Jandor, in his response said he deem it fit to visit the electorate at the place they reside, to know the challenges they were facing, in order for them “to know the person who wants to be their governor.”

He assured that his major assignment when he assumes office was to fix those problems confronting the people of the state.

Akindele, in her remark to the elated traders, urged them to vote Jandor because he has better programmes, who she said had empowerment programmes for them that would improve their businesses.

A leader of the artisan in Elepe Mr. Ademuyiwa Zaka, said he and members of his association appreciated Jandor for the visit, urging him not renege on his promise to them.

“The promises you made to us and the electorate, try and fulfil them, have us in mind when you get to office. Since you deem it fit to visit us, we shall mobilise vote for you, but don’t neglect us when you get to office of governor of the state, also give our businesses patronage, this is the only way you can help us,” he said.