2023: Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi prays for VP, Osinbajo

Renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has expressed delight at the prospect of the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo succeeding his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

The revered Islamic cleric said he would double his prayers for the success of the VP’s presidential aspirations.

The Cleric stated this when the Vice President accompanied by Sen. Adamu Bulkachuwa, former Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar and some members of the National Assembly, paid him a visit at his residence in Bauchi on Tuesday.

The visibly elated religious leader said that “I will cherish this visit for a long time because I have finally met you after previous communication by phone.”

Dahiru Usman Bauchi added that “I have been praying for you before now, and now that you are running, I will double up my prayer for you.”

“All the things you have in mind, God will grant you, we are going to support you so that when next you come here it would be as President of our country.”





Both the Islamic scholar and the VP had been talking on the phone for a long period and exchanging pleasantries although they have not had the opportunity of a physical meeting until today.

Earlier, the Vice President had thanked the revered Muslim Cleric for the warm reception, commending his disposition to the unity of Nigeria.

In his words, Yemi Osinbajo said: “I am happy to see you. You are someone I hold in very high esteem. The reason is that you have always been one of the strongest advocates for the unity of this country and for tolerance amongst all our religious faiths.”

The VP added that “You are somebody who has preached peace and you motivate us all the time. I have listened to you several times and I must commend your courage,”.

He then informed the religious leader of his quest for the presidency of Nigeria come 2023, saying, “We believe that the common man must be the centre of everything that we do and must have the opportunity to live their lives, have jobs, and we must provide those jobs.”

Continuing, he said, “I put myself forward to run as the presidential candidate of our party and as you know, I have been Vice President for the past 7 years and God helping us for another 1 year until the expiration of our tenure.”

“During that period, I have had the privilege of serving under an open-hearted leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, who has made sure that I learn everything about governing a diverse country, a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country such as ours.”

The VP solicited the support and prayers of the cleric to enable him to continue with the task of transforming the Nigerian economy.

The courtesy visit to Sheik Bauchi was on the sideline of the VP’s visit to Bauchi in continuation of consultations with stakeholders and national delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled for may ending.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…2023: Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi prays for VP, Osinbajo

2023: Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi prays for VP, Osinbajo