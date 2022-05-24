2023: Segun Adewale (Aeroland) emerges  Lagos West PDP Senatorial Candidate

The INEC officers, having sighted the list and affirmed it to be the authentic one, called out delegates’ names from each local of the government and were identified by the party chairmen in their respective locality before they were handed the ballot paper to cast their votes.

The returning officer, Mr. Daniel Ugochibaiye, while announcing the result disclosed that there were 356 eligible voters from the senatorial district, while only two votes were voided.

In his acceptance speech, Adewale expressed appreciation to party delegates, among others, declaring that all hands needed to be on deck to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.

The party chieftain assured that he would work assiduously, to ensure other aspirants not so favoured were brought into the fold to ensure the required synergy at the poll for better delivery.

The PDP candidate, however, warned that internal wrangling within the PDP was counterproductive, maintaining that the task ahead demanded a united and formidable front to come out victorious in the 2023 General Elections.

“What I intend doing is total reconciliation especially with the aspirant contesting the seat with me in the person of Hon. Yomi Ogungbe.

“I need to meet with him and ensure we settle our differences before moving to the main elections because if we don’t come together and work as a team, there is no way anybody can win APC in Lagos.

“You can remember, if Tinubu can go to the national and work for Buhari and Buhari won twice, it is not going to be easy, unseating that same person in Lagos.

“So for us to go out to the field to contest against APC we have to tidy up all the differences in the house, that is what I am doing first,” he said.

He charged the electorates to get registered and make good use of their votes, adding that it was not enough to vote on the day of election, but should ensure they protect their votes as, according to him, that is how to secure a better Nigeria.

“To the electorate, they’ve seen it all, a lot of people are suffering now, they need to just get registered and go and vote on that day next year.

“It is not enough for them to vote, they have to stay and secure their votes, that is the way things can get better in Nigeria. It is not enough to go on WhatsApp platform and be talking about desired changes on social media, you have to participate in politics and governance for us to see a new Nigeria,” Adewale said.

Speaking further, Otunba Adewale , while further expressing his appreciation, thanked the former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George; for giving him the opportunity and Dr Olajide Adediran (Jandor), one of the party’s governorship aspirants, “for going all out and giving me the opportunity to work with him.”

“It is not my making, I really want to thank God for that because I really did not put much effort compared to 2015 and I am getting results.

“I want to also thank my leader Chief Bode George for giving me the opportunity and Olajide Adediran (Jandor) for going all out and giving me the opportunity to work with him.

“I also want to thank my sister here, Hon Rita Orji because I say am not really interested in contesting this time because of the different tendencies in our party. A lot of people are fighting but she kept encouraging me,” he said.

“Now this is the first hurdle I am crossing, I am so overwhelmed and I thank God,” he concluded.