The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has said the 2023 Presidential elections must hold in the Southeast, and Ndigbo must vote for whoever is their choice at the polls.

The Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna noted that the southeast will never be shortchanged but will exercise their constitutional rights.

Ndigbo were reacting to the rantings of one Simon Ekpa who was saying that the 2023 general election will not take place in the region under the pretext of NO ELECTION IN BIAFRA LAND.

The group quickly advised him to also pay back all that he has amassed from the enemies of Ndigbo, saying, he should also show remorseful repentance and apologize for the inconveniences caused by his rantings.

“Ndigbo will smoke him out of his hideouts in Finland and Europe, as Ndigbo and Nigerians in Finland and Europe have responded positively to the $50,000 bounty placed on him.

“It’s a matter of time, Simon Ifeanyi Njoku Ekpa will be apprehended, and his extradition to Nigeria will happen shortly so that he can answer all the allegations against him.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cautioned one Simon Ifeanyi Njoku Ekpa to return the funds he collected with the evil intent to destroy the prospects of the Labour Party to win the 2023 Presidential elections on 25th February 2023.

“Intelligence reports have it that Simon Ekpa became frightened that his secrets have been uncovered and he quickly retreated and withdrew his response to the $50,000 bounty place on him and has been begging Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the last 24 hours through the third-parties to reconsider and review the sanctions as well drop the bounty placed on him”.

“Ndigbo’s response to Simon Ekpa’s plea is that he should return the 1m dollars to the disfavoured and unpopular Presidential candidate, he must quickly return all he had collected (to his paymasters) in other to destroy the support base of Peter Obi through his old-fashioned mantra of NO ELECTION IN BIAFRA Land, the statement declared.





“And rescind his intentions to declare a 4 days Sit-At-Home from 22nd to 26th of February 2023 in the view to disrupt the 2023 Presidential elections in the southeast”

“Ndigbo will resist attempts by Simon Ekpa to scare away Voters in the Southeast and South/South through his planned 4days Sit At Home,” the statement stressed.