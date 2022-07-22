2023 Presidency: I don’t expect a miracle for Labour Party because of Peter Obi — Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election has said that he does not expect a miracle to happen for the Labour Party to win the presidential election because Peter Obi is its presidential candidate.

Atiku was speaking during an Arise TV interview on Friday.

He noted that Labour Party does not have an elected governor or members in the National or state assemblies at the moment.

Atiku said that politics in Nigeria depends on having these structures, adding that the Osun State elections were a pointer to this reality.

The PDP presidential candidate noted that the popularity of Peter Obi on social media does not count as “90 per cent of our people are not on social media.”