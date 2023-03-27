Michael Ovat- Awka

The House of Representatives outstanding election in Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Anambra State will now hold on April 15, 2023. Nigerian Tribune gathered

Victor Afam Ogene of the Labour Party was leading in the poll held on February 25 before it was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

But Nigerian Tribune gathered that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has fixed a date to conclude outstanding elections in the 2023 general elections, including that of Ogbaru.

An INEC memo sighted by our correspondent this afternoon read partly, “Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.