Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

People With Special Needs (PWSN), North West zone, have said they are throwing their weight behind the candidature of the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

They also noted that the socio-economic hardship currently being faced by Nigerians is a blessing in disguise that will leap Atiku into victory.

Speaking on Tuesday at the sensitisation and mobilisation of his members for Atiku’s victory, the Director in charge of the People With Special Needs at the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Bello Hayatu Bello Gwarzo, said of all the presidential candidates, it is only Atiku that reached out to them.

“He held a meeting with the people of that category irrespective of where you belong and promised to assist us if he becomes president, he stressed.

Gwarzo, also the Vice Chairman of PDP, North West, said the people have no excuse and reason to abandon Atiku since he has recognized them long before.

“We, the People With Special Needs, are for Atiku Abubakar because he recognised and cared for us. None of the presidential candidates recognised us except Atiku. We will vote for him to ensure he wins the February 25 election.

“We are for Atiku because he recognised and cared for us, and it is the person that cares for you that you too will care for.

“I want to remind us that Atiku held a meeting with us in Ladi Kwali hall, Abuja, and appealed to us to vote for him during the presidential election.

“He promised to engage our members in his government if he wins the election and formed his cabinet. So it is our belief that if Atiku wins, we win too, and we should avoid whoever does not recognise us as People With Special Needs.





“Let’s go back to the grassroots to campaign for Atiku, and with God, on our side, Atiku will emerge victorious. We are praying to God to give him victory in the election.

“We want Atiku to win because, with his experiences in governance, he will restructure the country for the better. And we should not forget to vote for all the candidates of the PDP from top to bottom and bottom to top of various positions”. Senator Gwarzo said.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Coordinator, People With Special Needs, Kano State chapter, Aminu Mohammed, alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, Central Bank Governor Godwin Emeifele, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and minister of petroleum for State Timipre Sylver are all working for the emergence of PDP.

According to Mohammed, by their actions and pains inflicted on the masses under the All Progressive Congress (APC), it is evident that they are working for their party’s failure and the PDP’s success.

He said the past years of the APC under President Buhari is nothing to write about, adding that Nigerians are subjected to one pain or the other, thereby robbing their party of the necessary support from Nigerians.

Hundreds of People With Special Needs came from the North West to attend the meeting held at Arewa House, Kaduna.