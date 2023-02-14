Saliu Gbadamosi – Abuja

As part of its efforts to ensure smooth operation for the 2023 Hajj, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday, 14th February 2023, revealed that it would commence screening of airlines to be selected for airlift of intending pilgrims in the first week of March.

NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, made this known during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.

According to him, unlike the 2022 hajj, which was held on an emergency basis, this year’s Hajj would not be held on an emergency, assuring that this year would be a good year for the Nigerian Muslim Ummah (community) in terms of Hajj.

While saying that the hajj body learnt a lot from the challenges it encountered during the 2022 hajj operations, Hassan said the commission did not wish for such challenges to happen.

He asserted that because the commission had started early preparations for this year’s spiritual exercise, it would be able to address any challenges encounter as soon as possible.

“Last year’s Hajj was an emergency. Many of those things that happened. We did not wish them to happen because it was an emergency hajj operation. This year, the coast is very clear.

“We also looked at what we need to do to forestall the challenges we faced last year.

“Some of the ways to solve these challenges is by starting early. Because we have started early, we will be able to address any challenge as soon as possible,” the NAHCON CEO said.

Hassan said the commission had reviewed last year’s hajj operations to ensure that this year’s operations were successful and hitch-free.

“We have reviewed last year’s operation, and by Allah’s will this year’s operation will be hitch-free.





“I must inform you that for every NAHCON stakeholders, we are on the same page to ensure that this Hajj is very successful.

“You are aware that 95,000 hajj slots has been given to Nigerian Muslims. We have also gone to Saudi Arabia for first pre-hajj visits in order to familiarise and screen service providers.

“We have already allocated slots to each state. We are in the process of doing so many other things. For instance, we intend to start screening the airline for this year Hajj by the first week in March,” the chairman said.

He then informed that unlike what happened last year, there was no restrictions placed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2023 hajj exercise.

“For this year, there is not restrictions, no age limit. It is full Hajj,” Hassan declared.

