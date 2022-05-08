2023: OYSAA warns politicians against indiscriminate erection of billboards, pasting of posters

As the campaign for various elective offices in the 2023 general elections gathers momentum, politicians have been warned against the indiscriminate erection of campaign billboards and posters in Oyo State.

Director-General, Oyo State Signage and Advertising Agency (OYSAA), Honourable Temilola Adibi, gave the warning in a statement made available to journalists over the weekend.

Adibi, a former Board Chairman of Lagos Airport hotel and erstwhile Chairman of the planning committee of NITT Zaria, noted that politicians who intend to erect campaign billboards in any part of the state should ensure they get in touch with the agency in order to receive guidance on how to go about erecting their campaign billboards without running foul of the laid down procedures.

Adibi also stated that it is important to let politicians be aware of the fact that the pasting of posters on government properties as well as schools is highly prohibited, stating that engaging in these acts comes with heavy sanctions, which may later be seen as witch-hunting.

He further stated that the warning is a way of letting politicians know that irrespective of their status and political affiliation, things must be done accordingly.

The former House Representatives member and former Chairman, Oyo State Sports Council and ex-Caretaker Chairman, Ogbomoso North Local Government, concluded that: “Government believes Oyo state belongs to all of us, but things must be done in accordance to laid down rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary friction.”





IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE