2023: No section of country should be disenfranchised over insecurity —Northern Christian Elders

The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) has said as the general election in the country is around the corner, no section of the country should be disenfranchised in the name of insecurity.

In a statement issued by the forum’s chairman, Mr Ejoga Inalegwu and made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Kaduna on Tuesday expressed concern over the incessant killings in the North, specifically targeting Christian Clerics.

The statement also noted with disdain, that communities in Southern Kaduna and Niger States were being the most affected in recent times.

“With the improved surveillance and deterrent measures being taken by the Security Forces in tackling the insecurity, we are surprised at the deteriorating situation arising in these areas.

To this end, the forum,” call on the Governments at the State and Federal levels to give the Security Forces the needed support to sustain the push against the insurgency plaguing the nation, especially as we approach the 2023 elections, so that no section of the country is disenfranchised on grounds of insecurity.

“We were excited when politicians were able to make night visits to areas of hitherto high insecurity only to at the same time be greeted with sustained attacks against communities in Southern Kaduna at about the same time.

” As the 2023 elections approach, we urge parents to counsel their wards against making themselves available to be used as political thugs to cause violence during the coming elections.

” We urge Nigerians to disappoint politicians who in their desperate bid to win elections at all costs, embarked on divisive politics of exclusion, in-spite of the pleas of patriotic Nigerians.

” We plead with Nigerians to, with one voice, through the ballot box send the message that we reject those who believe that winning an election is more important than the harmonious existence of the nation.

” Remember that the massive money they are using to buy and make people compromise their conscience is our money. Whether you collect or don’t collect their ill-gotten money, be prepared to vote out those propagating politics of exclusion and make it unattractive for the future.





“We urge all registered voters to collect their PVCs to be able to exercise their voting rights in the forthcoming election.

Our hearts go out to the families of Rev. Father Achi who was burnt alive in Niger State, his assistant who was shot, the many killed recently in the Kagoro attacks, the 25 people kidnapped during church service yesterday January 15th.

” 2023 in Katsina state and a host of others in the recent past. We pray for comfort for the families of those killed, the Church and God’s intervention for those in kidnapper’s dens and quick recovery for injured.

” We wish Nigerians a prosperous New Year and wish Nigeria a peaceful election that will mark a turning point to peace, harmony and prosperity in the year 2023.