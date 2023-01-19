2023: IPMAN leadership endorses Tinubu, backs subsidy removal

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has endorsed the Candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Deputy National Chairman of the association, Comrade Zarma Mustapha led other members of his team to the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers were received by the PCC Secretary, Honourable James Faleke and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who stood in for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PCC Director of Finance Mr Wale Edun, as well as other notable members of the PCC.

The strategic meeting began with a paper presentation on the Personality and track record of the APC Presidential Candidate who was a two term Governor of Lagos State, a Senator of the federal republic, an industrialist and a Human resource manager.

Presenting Tinubu’s dossier, lead presenter Dr. Sadiq Yusuf said it distinguished the APC Presidential Flag Bearer amongst his competitors.

IPMAN Deputy President, Comrade Zarma Mustapha while appreciating the PCC on its commitment towards a peaceful and inclusive electioneering, declared that ” Nigeria needs a courageous Leader like Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deregulate the Petroleum industry and reposition the sector for global Competition.

Comrade Zarma also made a case for inclusion of IPMAN in the deregulation and privatization processes.

Reacting to the presentation, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole who stood in for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu noted the determination of the APC government to fully deregulate the Oil and Gas Sector. A move which he said is already in motion with the Petroleum Industry Act.

Comrade Adams Oshiomole who described himself as a critic of deregulation of the industry said he was now convinced about the benefits inherent in total deregulation of the Petroleum Industry and as such, that will be a top priority of the next government of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu after the 2023 Presidential elections.

Also speaking at the event was the PCC Director of Finance Mr. Wale Edun, who assured Nigerians of Tinubu’s buy in of total deregulation of the sector and assured the IPMAN leadership that the Tinubu administration will put in place necessary measures to cushion the effect on vulnerable Nigerians.

Giving the vote of thanks, the PCC Secretary, James Faleke said the two parties would work together for the success of the 2023 election and the progress of the Country.