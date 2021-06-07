2023: I have no preferred candidate among Oyo APC governorship aspirants ― Alao-Akala

Former governor of Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, on Monday declared that he does not have a preferred candidate among the gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Apparently reacting to a newspaper report insinuating that he had pitched his tent with a particular gubernatorial aspirant, Alao-Akala described the report “as a conjecture of lies, deceit, mischief, misinformation and a shoddily handled hatchet job by whoever and for whomever and should be disregarded by the reading public forthwith.”

In a statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune, the former governor took an exception to the bandying of his hard-earned name and reputation in the said publication as having a favourite amongst the gubernatorial aspirants of the APC in the coming 2023 election.

The same publication also alleged him as having positioned his son Olamiju Alao-Akala as running mate with a particular gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo State, a claim Alao-Akala said “cannot be substantiated by the author as he who alleges must prove.”

According to the statement, “for the umpteenth and the last time, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala is making it clear and stating it unequivocal that he is a father to all and has no bias or personal interest in any of the intending gubernatorial aspirant in the state as he operates an open-door policy and will never discriminate against any member of the party no matter the status of who is involved.

“The interest and the choice of the unwavering party members is what he will stand with come rain, come shine and will henceforth not take with kids glove any publication or comment linking him with any of the gubernatorial aspirants as being his preferred choice.

“Akala advises intending gubernatorial aspirants on the platform of the party to desist from actions that can undermine a united APC in Oyo State, but should rather get to work and meet with party faithful who will form the bulk of those to decide who flies the flag of the party at the 2023 polls a decision he will be bounded by once it is decided at the party primaries.”

Alao-Akala who is also the chairman, Elders Advisory Council of the APC in Oyo State called on leaders, elders and party members to discountenance the publication in its entirety and urged that all members not “be disillusioned or discouraged by a petty publication of this nature as the source and sponsor of this particular offensive write up is already known to him.”

He added that he will not hesitate to expose those behind such attack on the unity and cohesion of the party if they don’t desist from such act.

