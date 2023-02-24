By: Kola Oyelere Kano

The Center for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), has called on the security agency to ensure the protection of election infrastructure as well as telecommunication infrastructure to have smooth transmission of election results without any compromise in the country

Digital Rights Officer, CITAD Malam Ali Sabo made the call while briefing pressmen on Friday in Kano.

He then charged the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to protect Citizen’s digital rights during and after the 2023 general election.

According to him, the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, National Human Rights Commission and security agencies in the country have a vital role to play in protecting the rights of citizens both online and offline.

He said that “they should not allow themselves to be used or transmit citizens data to a third person for any reason unless this request is by a competent court “.

He disclosed that the African Declaration on Internet Rights and Freedom had clearly spelt out that the freedom and privacy of individuals online are of utmost importance and must be protected.

Malam Ali Sabo stressed that the rights correspond to the fundamental rights provided in the Declaration on Human Rights as Freedom of Expression, Right to Information, Freedom of Assembly and Association, and the right to personal privacy and dignity.

Is a well-known fact that criticism is part and parcel of any democracy, and it is one of the cardinal pillars through which democracy is being built.

“The government to respect the citizens’ rights for association, assembly and speech online during this election”.

He charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure the protection and confidentiality of the people’s mandate and the Nigeria Police Force to desist from being used by politicians to intimidate voters, journalists and election observers during the election.