By: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed a total of 1000 officers and men across the 20 LGAs for election duty.

The Command, however, warned all the Officers and Men to remain apolitical and exhibit professionalism while on election duty during the conduct of the presidential and NASS elections this Saturday.

The warning was made by the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Ameh Edo James, who reiterated the readiness of the Command to provide adequate security before, during and after the Elections.

While speaking at a pre-Election media briefing held at the Command Headquarters in Bauchi on Thursday, the Commandant reaffirmed that the NSCDC is fully prepared for the presidential and National Assembly Elections coming up on the 25/02/2023 as well as the Governorship and State Assembly Elections of 11/03/2023.

The Commandant also revealed that training and re-training of Officers and Men of the Corps were organized internally to acquaint and prepare them for the election duties.

He said, “Based on the directive of the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Bauchi state Command has deployed 1000 officers and men across the twenty (20) local Government areas in the state.”

Ameh Edo James added, “In addition, the Command has also deployed other officers and men to protect the Critical National Assets across the state.”

The Commandant reaffirmed and commended the commitment and synergy among the security Agencies in the state, with the Nigerian Police being the lead agency in the election duty.

Furthermore, he urged all political party leaders, Religious bodies, Civil Society Organizations and other Stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free Election.

The Commandant further warned that anybody found trying to mar the exercise in any way would be made to face the wrath of the law.