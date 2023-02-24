From Isaac Shobayo, Jos

Plateau State Gubernatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, has stated that all the candidates of the party contesting at all levels are on the ballot, contrary to the insinuation going around that they will not be on the ballot paper.

The gubernatorial candidate in a statement signed by the Directorate of Media and Publicity, Atiku-Okowa, Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Mr. Yiljap Abraham pointed out that the party’s candidates won their tickets fair and square in an open, transparent, and credible contest properly supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He added that there is absolutely no legal or political impediment to the participation of the PDP and her candidates in these crucial polls.

“Those peddling otherwise are only clever in their own eyes and have no substance whatsoever.” “Rather, the rumor peddlers are in panic mode, having sensed right from the available signs that PDP is very poised for an unstoppable victory over their own preferred candidates,” he said.

The gubernatorial candidate enjoined

party members and supporters to discard the false alarm that PDP will not be on the ballot and the lie that the candidates face having their victories annulled even after winning the election.