By: Adamu Amadu, Dutse

The Jigawa state Resident Election Commissioner (REC), Professor Muhammad Lawal Bashar, said the presidential election will hold at 4519 polling units in the state where a total of over 2.2 million voters to votes were expected to vote to their choice of presidential candidate.

The Residents Electoral Commission made the disclosure while speaking to news men in the INEC headquarter in Dutse the state capital, said “out of 4,522 polling units in the state the election will be held in the 4519. The remaining three polling units have zero voters”.

Professor Muhammad Lawal Bashar explained that “the three zero polling units means no one registered there and no one transfer of voters was made”.

He noted that the a total number of 4580 Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) device despatched to all the polling units across 27 local governments areas in the state.

Bashar said “there are 61 polling units have a threshold of more than 1,250 voters which will be allocated with two BVAS to ease congestion and voting”.

“The commission in JIgawa state has a certified 2,351,298 registered voters, with 1,141,808 male and 1,209,298 famale for the 2023 general elections. Out of this figure 2,292,372 as at 5th of this month collected and uncollected stood at 58,926”.

The REC said all the sensitive and nonsensitive materials has arrived all the 27 local government areas, “and as I’m talking to you now, the materials disbursed to registration areas in 18 local government areas, while the remaining nine are on it”.