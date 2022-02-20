2023: Changing style of politics, solution to Nigeria’s leadership issues — Shina Peller

The National Coordinator, Lead Generation Initiative (LGI) and Lawmaker representing Iseyin Federal Constituency in Ibadan, Hon. Shina Peller has stated that the solution to the country’s leadership issues is addressing style of politics.

Peller stated this during the official unveiling of Strategic partnership between Lead Generation Initiative and We2gedaNG on Saturday in Lagos.

He explained that the style of politics of anointing and imposing candidates on the electorates, where political godfatherism and imposition exist should be discouraged and jettisoned.

The Lawmaker said the focus should be on building strong institutions that will last forever rather than powerful individuals who have turned themselves to gods on earth.

“Our Lamentation about lack of good leadership in Nigeria has been on for a very long time with no desirable change. What we must take note of is that we can’t achieve the change that we so desire by fighting the present reality, we must build a new system that will make the present system obsolete.

“You may want to ask, how do we achieve this? Yes, we can address and achieve this by changing our style of politics of anointing and imposing candidates on the electorates. We are now in a century where political godfatherism and imposition should be discouraged and jettisoned.

“It is high time we focused on building strong institutions that will last forever rather than powerful individuals who have turned themselves to gods on earth.” He said.

Peller, therefore, advised Nigerians to be very strategic in their approaches, actions and activities if truly they want to make a positive change, adding that God doesn’t make mistakes as he has given every generation the opportunity to achieve the best for themselves through their strength and valuable assets.

He, stated that the movement would achieve its aim by being optimism that with the continued support and cooperation of great minds that make up the movement even though it might be difficult.

“Fellow young vibrant Nigerians, it is very important that we are very strategic in our approaches, actions and activities if truly we want to make a positive change. My dear people, God doesn’t make mistakes and he has given every generation the opportunity to achieve the best for themselves through their strength and valuable assets.

“This is exactly what We2geda Movement aims to achieve, and though we know it is a very difficult, we are very optimistic that with the continued support and cooperation of great minds that make up the movement, we’ll achieve it. He said

Speaking also, Chairman, Board of Trustees, Alhaji Kashin Ibrahim-Imam said money politics have done great disservice to the country; hence, more hands bare needed to get it fixed.

He stated that the founding fathers were not thinking of creating a Nigeria for Nigerians but for Africans.

The Chairman said that the movement is not only about them but for the generations yet unborn.

He, therefore, announced the need of 270 people in every ward to narrate the needs of the wards.

“Money politics have done great disservice to us. We need more hands to solve this problem.

“The founding fathers were not thinking of creating a Nigeria for Nigerians but for Africans.

“This is an opportunity presented to us; hence, If you think this is about us you are missing it. It is not about us but our unborn generation.

“We want to have 270 people in every ward. So, they can tell us what that ward need.” Kashim said.

Nigerian Artistes were also present in the likes of Innocent Idibia aka 2face, Kehinde Otolorin aka Kennyblaq, Broda Shaggi and a host of others.

