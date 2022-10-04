2023 census: NPC assures of near accurate, perfect outcome

Nigerians have been assured that the next population census will be conducted in line with the global best practice of using technology in the enumeration processes in order to get the near accurate and perfect outcome.

The assurance was given by the National Population Commission (NPC) which stressed that it is determined to involve all critical stakeholders in preparation for the 2023 population and housing census to ensure that everyone was counted in the right place across the country.

Federal commissioner in charge of the Bauchi State office of the commission, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Darazo stated this at the stakeholder’s summit on the 2023 census while speaking at the Government House, Bauchi on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Mohammed Darazo also said that the importance of the census is not limited to identifying the accurate number of citizens but also to allow for adequate planning and distribution of resources across all geopolitical zones.

According to him, the uniqueness of the exercise is that both the recruitment of enumeration officers, the design of the questionnaires and the housing census are technology-driven, hence the engagement of the stakeholders towards the success of the exercise.

In his remarks, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed represented by the commissioner in charge of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Hammayo said that the census is long overdue in view of the significant increase in the population, especially in the Bauchi where it is witnessing the influx of IDP’s due to insurgency.

He, therefore, directed community and religious leaders to support and cooperate with the commission towards the successful conduct of the exercise.

In their separate contributions, some of the stakeholders called on the commission to deploy all the needed machinery to ensure the exercise was generally accepted.

