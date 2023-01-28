2023: APC will win despite sabotage, Tinubu insists

“Let me assure you that agricultural potentialities would be properly harnessed under my administration”

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated that despite sabotage, his party will win the February 25 poll.

Tinubu who was in Zamfara on Saturday assured to make the State great in terms of agricultural development and mining if elected as president.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the APC Presidential campaign rally in Gusau, Zamfara state capital, Tinubu assured that despite sabotage his party will win God willing.

“Let me assure you that agricultural potentialities would be properly harnessed under my administration. Despite sabotage, APC will win,” he said.

“The vast mineral deposits in Zamfara would be managed appropriately for the benefit of the government and citizens,” he added.

He commended APC supporters for the well-deserved reception accorded to the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC in the state.

Earlier on, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu expressed delight at the massive turnout of party supporters to welcome the presidential campaign team to Zamfara.

He urged the people of Zamfara state to maintain the tempo by coming out on the election days to elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president and all other candidates.

The National Chairman described the turnout to the rally as clear indication that APC was in charge of Zamfara.





In his welcome address, Governor Bello Matawalle who doubled as Zonal Campaign Coordinator, pledged to work hard for the victory of all APC candidates during upcoming elections.

Matawallle assured the APC Presidential Campaign Council that APC would capture Zamfara state and other North West states in the forthcoming elections, by God’s grace.