2022 Hajj: Immigration Service assures NAHCON of successful operations

By Saliu Gbadamosi - Abuja
The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on Wednesday assured of its collaboration with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) with a view to ensuring successful Hajj operations this year.
The assurance was given by the Acting Comptroller General, NIS, Alhaji Idris Isa Jere, when he paid a courtesy visit to NAHCON Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, at the Hajj House, Abuja.
According to Jere, his visit to the Hajj House was to reassure the NAHCON Chairman of the NIS’ commitment to assisting the Hajj body in conducting a successful Hajj operation this year in fulfilment of his earlier promise to Hassan.
Towards this end, he disclosed that the Immigrations Service had already deployed its officers in all the 10 Hajj departure centres across the country with an instruction to coordinate smooth immigration clearance for the pilgrims.
NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, informed that Jere also reassured the Commission chairman that firm instruction had been given to passport offices across Nigeria to facilitate the issuance of passports to intending pilgrims.
This, according to the Immigration Acting Comptroller General, was to avoid disenfranchising any qualified persons from travelling for the pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Responding, Alhaji Hassan thanked the Immigration helmsman for the visit and expressed relief and confidence in Jere’s competence.
He commended the Immigration boss’ efforts as head of a sister agency working with NAHCON in ensuring that all qualified pilgrims travel for the Hajj with ease.
Hassan assured the NIS Acting Comptroller General that NAHCON would do everything necessary to solidify the cordial relationship between the two agencies.
On hand to welcome Jere to the Hajj House was NAHCON’s Commissioner of Policy, Personnel Management and Finance (PPMF), Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai and Commissioner, Planning Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Sheikh Suleiman Momoh.

