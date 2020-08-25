2020 Ikogosi marathon race postponed indefinitely

The 2020 Ikogosi Marathon has been postponed indefinitely.

The race, initially scheduled for September 26 in Ekiti State has now been put on hold till further notice.

The postponement is coming on the heels of the coronavirus pandemic that has made sporting events a bit problematic for participants and spectators respectively across the world.

According to a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday by Mr Seun Labiran, the Managing Director, Ikogosi Marathon Initiative, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) that organises the yearly activity, said the decision to cancel the event, “is influenced by the Ekiti State government’s guidelines on COVID 19 and our commitment to ensure that our races are conducted with utmost consideration of the health risks, our participants will be exposed to.”

Labiran added, “We will keep you updated on the revised date of the race pending on when it’s safe again for large gatherings. We regret any inconveniences caused by this decision.”

The maiden edition of the race was won by Sadjo Ismael from Cross River State in December 2019.

Ismael defeated over 4,000 other athletes to the finish line to win the N1 million star prize in an impressive time of 30 minutes 40 seconds.

The Ikogosi Marathon is organised in partnership with the Ekiti State government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

North May Back Atiku In 2023 — Yakassai •Says APC should pick Southerner as presidential candidate •‘Tinubu better than Buhari who has no plan’

IF former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, contests for the presidency in the next general election in 2023, the majority of the votes from the North will go to him, elder statesman and politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, has said. Yakassai, a former Liaison Officer to former President Shehu Shagari, described both Abubakar and former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, as potential 2023 presidential contenders…

Buhari Suspends Babalakin As UNILAG Pro-Chancellor, Sacks Acting Vice-Chancellor

President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis…