2 students stabbed by mates over football argument in Bauchi

2 students of Government Secretary School, Games Village, Bauchi were stabbed and are now receiving treatment at a health facility in Bauchi.

It was gathered that the students had engaged in a serious argument over European club allegiance before it degenerated and one of them brought out a knife and stabbed the two students, one in the chest and the other one on his thigh.

Information gathered revealed that the incident happened during school hours on Thursday afternoon following a heated argument among a group of students at the school.

A reliable source stated that “I was about to enter the Federal Low-cost Primary Healthcare centre for a short get-well visit to a patient and I encountered the situation.”

According to him, “2 boys were brought in drenched in blood for emergency treatment from the Games Village Junior Secondary School.”

He narrated that the incident according to an eyewitness, happened when the boys who are schoolmates started an argument and one of them brought out a knife and wounded his friends just because of arguments over football issues.

He said that from what he was told, the school authorities have referred the case to the Dutsen Tanshi Police station for further investigations and necessary action.

While confirming the incident via phone conversation, the PPRO of the Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakili said that “today, Thursday at about 16.45hrs, the Police Patrol team of the Command patrolling along Games Village cited a group of students of Government Secondary School, Games Village fighting among themselves,”

The PPRO added that “On enquiry, it was discovered that one Usman Suleiman Jahun aka Jan Gashi, 18 years old, SS3 student, was arrested because he conspired with 2 others who are now at large, attacked and stabbed their colleagues with dangerous weapons.”

According to Ahmed Wakili, among the people they stabbed are Ibrahim Abdullahi who was stabbed in the chest and Isamil Abubakar who was stabbed in his right thigh.

He added that The Police officers that were on patrol quickly rushed the victims to Ganjuwa PHC at Federal Low cost saying that, “moreover, the command is intensifying more efforts to arrest the fleeing 2 suspects”

The PPRO further said that “The Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda has directed that the case be transferred to the SCID for discreet investigation after which the case will be charged to court for prosecution.”

