Olalekan Olabulo

Three persons, including two ex-convicts, have been arrested by the police in Lagos State for robbery.

The three suspects: Osazee Festus, aged 33, Matial Anthony, aged 23 and Osinachi Nwachukwu were last weekend arrested by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement, signed by him on Tuesday and made available to Tribune Online

The Lagos police image maker said: “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have arrested two ex-convicts for robbing a passer-by on Olowopopo Way beside Otedola Bridge.

“The suspects — Osazee Festus, aged 33, Matial Anthony, aged 23, both ex-convicts, and Osinachi Nwachukwu — were arrested in the early hours of Saturday, February 04, 2023.”

According to Hundeyin “The trio, wielding a cutlass, accosted their victim at about 6:20 am and dispossessed him of his Samsung A19 mobile phone.

“The victim promptly alerted RRS officers close to the scene who swiftly arrested two of the suspects and recovered the phone. Investigations following the arrests led to the arrest of the third suspect. ”

The police spokesperson also said, “Osazee was released from prison on February 02, 2023, after eight months behind bars while Anthony regained freedom in June 2022.”

Meanwhile, the Commander of the RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has transferred the three suspects to the Command Headquarters for further investigations.