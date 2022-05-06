18 bodies recovered, 6 missing from boat accident in Katsina

No fewer than 18 bodies were recovered, and six people were declared missing when a boat capsized in Mai’adua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Sallah day when 24 persons who were being ferried on a canoe capsized and 18 people mostly children were said to have drowned in the river.

A resident of the area, Lawal Sakatare told newsmen that 14 of the recovered bodies were from Tsabu village, while four of the bodies were from Dogon Hawa village.

The source further revealed that the deceased were buried in Mai’adua on Thursday, while a search team had been constituted to recover the remaining bodies.

As at the time of filing the report, the spokesman for the state police Command, SP, Gambo Isah could not confirm the incident.