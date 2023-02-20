Adetola Adenubi

Seventeen passengers have been rescued alive by first responders, including officers of the Lagos State Waterways Authority LASWA, when their boat, named Fazma Logistics, capsized near Third Mainland Bridge in the early hours of Monday, 20th February 2023.

Disclosing this in a statement signed on Monday by LASWA Management, the Lagos State Inland Waterways regulatory agency said that the boat’s driver is being interrogated while an investigation is ongoing.

According to LASWA, “At 7 am on Monday 20th of February 2023, a commercial passenger ferry named Fazma logistics, loaded with 17 passengers, left Ikorodu ferry terminal at exactly 6:45 am en route Ebute Ero but unfortunately capsized around Third mainland bridge close to Bariga ferry terminal.

“All the passengers were rescued alive by first responders, including officers of the Lagos State Waterways Authority LASWA.

“Boat recovery operations commenced immediately while the boat captain is been interrogated and investigation is ongoing.”