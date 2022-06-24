16-year-old in hospital after friend plucks out his two eyes

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed that 16 years old Uzairu Salisu of Kwanan Gulmanmu, Jahun quarters in Bauchi metropolis was attacked and had his two eyes forcefully removed.

Bauchi Police Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili in a statement stated that, at about 1800hrs on Thursday, a distress call was received from the Ward Head of Birshi, a suburbs of Bauchi metropolis, Mohammed Lawal, that a Boy of about 16 years was found in his pool of blood with two of his eyes removed at Dutsen Jira of Yelwa area in Bauchi metropolis.

Ahmed Wakili further stated that a team of policemen led by the DPO of Yelwa moved to the scene of the crime and evacuated the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi (ATBUTH) for treatment.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the victim stated that one Ibrahim of Rafin Zurfi whom he knew for some time lured him to the bush for a menial job on his farm and used a cable to strangulate him and remove his two eyes.

The PPRO assured that while the victim is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention, the general public will be updated as the investigation unfolds.





The Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda vowed to get to the root of the matter and ensured that erring culprits of this dastardly act are brought to book to ensure deterrence of future occurrence.

The commissioner of Police also reiterated the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance of the activities of their wards stressing that “It is pertinent now more than ever that the whereabouts of wards and the company they keep are constantly kept in check by all those responsible.”

He also reminded Community leaders, elders and authoritative persons should also ensure to keep an eye on happenings within their environment and ensure the needed intervention before situations degenerate.

He further enjoined the citizenry of the State not to relent in partnering with the Police, especially with information, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal movement to the police.