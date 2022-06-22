13-year-old Ngozi seeks N1.2million for osteomyelitis surgery to be able to return to school

An appeal has gone to spirited individuals and philanthropic organizations to come to the aid of 13 years old Miss Ngozi Eke whose inability to walk has deprived her of attending school for about seven months now.

The situation was caused by osteomyelitis that is hitting deep into her left leg and has naked her fibula bone.

It was narrated that, Ngozi, like other children, on December 26, 2021, in Bauchi collectively stepped out to celebrate the year’s Christmas boxing day before she fell and got an injury in her leg.

She painfully recalled, “I told my parents about it and they bought medicine for me and applied the balm. Between that night and the next morning, I could not walk as the leg became swollen,”

This condition, according to her father, Ekeh Chukwu, has been treated at the Specialist Hospital and the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi but the last 7 months have been so traumatising for the Ngozi.

He said that “Many Doctors have treated this leg but I still can’t walk. I want to go back to school and focus on my studies. I want to be a lawyer,”

According to Ngozi’s medical report, signed by Chief Medical Director of Peoples Hospital Limited, Bauchi, Dr Emmanuel O, she has been managed on account of mal-unified non-healed fracture involving the proximal 3rd of the fibula and also clinic osteomyelitis involving half of the fibula with irregular over colony soft tissues.

“The patient will benefit from the open reduction and internal fixation (ORIF) and also flap cover for the soft tissue. Cost of management for the patient (both surgery and medication will cost her N1.250.000.00,” he said in a report.

Ngozi’s father, Ekeh Chukwu, an indigene of Abia State who has been in Gudum Sayawa, Bauchi for over four decades has lost his job as an electrical engineer four years ago. He has exhausted his savings and has spent over N300,000.





Miss Ngozi can be reached through her father Ekeh Chukwu via; 08120833131 and can be supported through the account number; 4926386010 FCMB Ekeh Chukwu.

