A 13-year-old Kelvin Onyengba lost his life at Alatise beach in the Ajah area.

The incident occurred around on Tuesday, February 27, during a hangout with friends. Kelvin, who had gone swimming with five companions, succumbed to the powerful waves of the sea.

A police source disclosed that the boy’s mother recounted how the water’s force swept her son away.

The source, “The incident happened yesterday. The mother of the boy said that the wave of the water swept her son. According to her, he went out with five of his friends to swim and hang out, but unfortunately, the boy did not come back to his parents.”

Despite swimming and hanging out with friends, Kelvin did not return to his parents.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, noting that detectives visited the scene while the family anxiously awaited the recovery of the missing body from the sea.

“The scene of the incident was visited by detectives from the division while the family was waiting for the body to emerge from the sea.”