13 persons rescued as petrol tanker explodes in Delta

Thirteen persons were rescued, on Sunday night, from a fire explosion involving a tanker laden with petrol and two other vehicles which occurred along Ibusa road in Asaba, Delta State.

Tribune Online gathered that a Toyota Sienna and a Hijet truck had collided close to the tanker which broke down near the immigration junction, along the Asaba – Ogwashi Uku expressway as a result of over speeding.

The state Sector Commander of the federal road safety corps, Mr Udeme Eshiet said the three vehicles were consumed in the explosion while the 13 persons in the vehicles were rescued without any injury.

Udeme lamented the reckless driving of motorists even at night.

” Firefighters from the state fire service were said to have battled tirelessly to put off the fire at night but somehow the fire increased its intensity, on Monday morning, causing a heavy gridlock on the road,” an eyewitness said.

