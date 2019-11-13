13 people including two children die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

No fewer than 13 people including two children, lost their lives around Saapade near Ogere, in Ikenne-Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Wednesday.

The auto crash according to a statement by the State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Clement Oladele, happened at about 5.00 pm at a diversion point by RCC construction company, working on the reconstruction of the corridor.

The FRSC boss a total of 37 people comprising 20 male adults, 15 female adults and two female children were involved in the crash, while 14 adults both male and female were injured

Those who lost their lives were the two female children and 13 adults.

Oladele said the incident involved three vehicles comprising a truck said to be on top speed and heading towards the Lagos axis of the expressway.

The ill-fated truck was reported to have suffered a tyre burst and in the process collided with two other speeding commuter buses heading towards the Ibadan axis of the highway.

The vehicles involved were a yellow Mazda bus with registration number LAGOS KTU93XW, a Toyota bus marked KEY847XA and a Man Diesel Truck with registration number KAB97XA.

The remains of the victims have been deposited at the Ipara morgue in Ogun State.

The Sector Commander has again reiterated that this incident would have been avoided were motorists driving along with diversion areas at construction zones, observe the maximum speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour and avoid overtaking till clearly out of diversion areas to avoid head-on collision.

He requested relations of the crash victims to contact the FRSC Command in Ogere Ogun State or the Victory Hospital Ogere, where the crashed victims were rescued, for medical treatment.