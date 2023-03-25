Kehinde Akintola



The minority caucus in the House of Representatives on Saturday congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State over the judgment of the Court of Appeal which upheld his victory at the July 16, 2022, Governorship election.

The Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu expressed the delight via a statement made available to Parliamentary Correspondents.

He said: “Governor Adeleke’s triumph at the Appeal Court is a victory for democracy and a resounding affirmation of the expressed Will of the people of Osun State in their quest for purposeful leadership and good governance in the State.

The jubilation in Osun State and other States of the federation is a testament to the fact that Governor Adeleke’s election is not only a reflection of the aspiration of the majority of the people of Osun State but also that of millions of lovers of democracy across the nation.

“Moreover, since his inauguration in November last year, Governor Adeleke has continued to demonstrate an uncommon capacity for purposeful governance as evinced in his people-oriented and result-driven developmental projects in line with the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

“The Minority Caucus congratulates Governor Adeleke and urges him to continue in repositioning Osun State and giving the people the breath of fresh air that eluded them under the abysmal APC administration in the State.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Governorship poll: Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Rivers, Delta, Kaduna, five others are key battle states

As 28 new governors are set to emerge this weekend, about a third of the states in contention have emerged as battlegrounds, Nigerian Tribune’s survey has…

2023 elections: Tinubu’s victory not God’s plan for Nigeria, Peter Obi replies Aisha Buhari, others

The standard-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, replied to the recent comments by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the…





I never intended to toy with any lady’s emotions —Yemi Cregx

Yelissa, the pair of Yemi Cregx and Nelissa Mchunu, were evicted last Sunday to the shock of many following the show having topped discussions across…

2023 presidential poll: We’ll hit streets if courts don’t work – LP

The Labour Party (LP) said it is prepared to hit the streets to press for its mandate if the courts fail to ensure justice over the…

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama ranked greatest African goalkeeper

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been ranked as the greatest African goalkeeper in history by the…

EDITORIAL: Aderinto’s Dan David prize win

THE taste of victory is particularly sweeter in the aftermath of a series of defeats. We are reminded of this paradox of human life as…