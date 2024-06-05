A group of 12 United States politicians have called on President Biden and the hostage affairs unit to intervene in the case of Tigran Gambaryan, an executive at Binance, who is currently detained by Nigerian authorities on charges of money laundering and tax evasion.

In a letter dated June 4 addressed to President Biden, Secretary Anthony Blinken, and Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger D. Carstens, the US politicians asserted that Gambaryan’s detention by the Nigerian government is unjust and urged immediate action to address the situation.

The letter, signed by 12 members of Congress including Rich McCormic, Michael McCaul, Barry Loudermilk, Earl L Buddy Carter, Austin Scot, Randy K Weber Sr, Bill Huizenga, Aumua Ammata Coleman, Ann Wagner, Keith Self, Thomas H Kein Jr, and French Hill, argued that the charges against Gambaryan are baseless and appear to be motivated by attempts to extort Binance.

Concerns were also raised about Gambaryan’s health, as he tested positive for malaria and allegedly has not received adequate medical treatment.

Additionally, the politicians criticised the treatment of Gambaryan by Nigerian authorities, citing restrictions on his access to legal counsel and harsh conditions in the prison where he is held, notably the Kuje prison, known for its severe conditions and past housing of ISIS combatants.

The letter was addressed to President Biden, the US Secretary of State, and the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

Gambaryan, who serves as Binance’s head of financial crime compliance, travelled to Nigeria in February to address compliance issues but was detained following meetings with Nigerian authorities, during which his passport was seized.

Despite being denied bail on May 18 and subsequently missing a court hearing, Gambaryan later appeared in court with visible signs of deteriorating health.

His colleague, Nardeem Anjarwalla, who was also detained, managed to escape to Kenya with a second passport.

Efforts by the Nigerian government, in collaboration with INTERPOL, to locate and extradite him continue.

